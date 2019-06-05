Police await Delhi govt's sanction to file chargesheet against ex-minister

The Delhi Police is still awaiting a sanction from the city government to file a chargesheet against former minister Sandeep Kumar, who was accused of rape in 2016, an officer said on Tuesday.
"We have sent a reminder to the Delhi government. Kumar has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and that is why a sanction is needed from the city government," the senior officer of the Delhi Police said.
Kumar was sacked by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after a CD purportedly showing him in a compromising position with a woman surfaced in 2016. He was subsequently booked for rape and under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
No immediate reaction was available from the Delhi government.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU