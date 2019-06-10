Police detail man's threat behind panic at DC LGBTQ parade

Police say a man threatened another person with a BB gun during an LGBTQ in the nation's capital, setting off a panic that sent hundreds of people running in fear.

was arrested after Saturday evening's incident in Circle, about a mile from the The 38-year-old faces weapons possession and disorderly conduct charges.

A police report says Singh pulled the gun on a man who was "hitting his significant other." Police say that as he was led away by officers, Singh threatened to return and shoot the other man.

They say the BB gun was found in Singh's bag.

Hundreds of people ran for cover after mistakenly believing gunshots were fired. Seven people were taken to hospitals after being injured in the chaos.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)