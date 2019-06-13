JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Hot, dry weather in Delhi; no relief till Sunday evening

Air India Express Kochi-Mumbai flight suffers bird hit
Business Standard

Police inspector booked for accepting bribe from criminal

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Thursday registered an offence against a senior police inspector for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a history-sheeter for not booking him under a stringent law.

Shirish Murlidhar Gaikwad, posted at the J J Marg police station in South Mumbai, had demanded Rs 2 lakh as a bribe from Imran 'Kutta' alias Imran 'Kalia', a dreaded criminal in the area, an official said.

Gaikwad had demanded the bribe for not initiating action against Imran under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Slumlords, Bootleggers, Drug Offenders and Dangerous Persons Act (MPDA), he said.

Imran paid the bribe amount to the police inspector but at the same time informed the ACB's Mumbai unit about it, the official said.

During verification Gaikwad admitted that he had accepted the bribe following which an offence was registered against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 13 2019. 19:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU