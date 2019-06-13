Police inspector booked for accepting bribe from criminal

The Anti- Bureau (ACB) Thursday registered an offence against a senior police inspector for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a for not booking him under a stringent law.

Shirish Murlidhar Gaikwad, posted at the J J Marg police station in South Mumbai, had demanded Rs 2 lakh as a bribe from Imran 'Kutta' alias Imran 'Kalia', a dreaded criminal in the area, an said.

Gaikwad had demanded the bribe for not initiating action against Imran under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Slumlords, Bootleggers, Drug Offenders and Dangerous Persons Act (MPDA), he said.

Imran paid the bribe amount to the but at the same time informed the ACB's unit about it, the said.

During verification Gaikwad admitted that he had accepted the bribe following which an offence was registered against him under the Prevention of Act, he added.

