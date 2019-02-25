Police registers case after Election Commission asks it to track down those spreading fake news

has registered a case after the (EC) asked it to track down those who were spreading "fake news" that NRI's can cast their during the forthcoming Lok Sabha, officials said Monday.

"Based on the complaint of the EC, a case was registered on Friday," Madhur Verma, of Police (New Delhi) said adding that the matter will be probed by its Cyber cell.

The had filed the complaint on Friday.

Asking the police to investigate the matter, the had said its logo was being used on to "mislead" people.

The Commission said the "fake news" violated IPC's section 505 which pertains to rumour mongering and attempts to spread alarm among people.

On January 31, a 21-year-old man was arrested by the Cyber cell for allegedly publishing about the 2019 polls on his website.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)