police say 10 people have been wounded following a shooting at a bar.

Authorities say police were notified of gunfire at about 12:25 a.m. Saturday outside a bar in the 300 block of Brunswick Avenue. Arriving officers found several victims in and around the unidentified bar.

police Capt. said five men and five women were transported to local hospitals. He said one victim was critically wounded and taken into emergency surgery.

Varn said an investigation was ongoing.

At-large said on Facebook: "This kind of carnage shouldn't normal but is becoming a common occurrence. Every time the weather breaks, the madness descends in this city. I am calling for bringing in the troopers and to the City.

