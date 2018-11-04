Political worker attacked over 'molestation', four held

JUST IN
Korean First Lady to visit Taj, interact with 'chikankari' craftsmen

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly attacking a political functionary in suburban Chembur after a woman lodged a complaint of molestation against him, the police said Sunday.

The incident occurred Saturday night at Sindhi colony in Chunabhatti area, an official said.

The injured person has been identified as Karna Bala Dunbale, who is reportedly attached with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

A woman had filed a complaint against Dunbale for touching her inappropriately in the Chembur police station, the official said.

Dunbale is not arrested yet as he is undergoing treatment in a hospital, the official said.

First Published: Sun, November 04 2018. 20:55 IST

