Political worker attacked over 'molestation', four held

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly attacking a political functionary in suburban after a woman lodged a complaint of molestation against him, the police said Sunday.

The incident occurred Saturday night at Sindhi colony in Chunabhatti area, an said.

The injured person has been identified as Karna Bala Dunbale, who is reportedly attached with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

A woman had filed a complaint against Dunbale for touching her inappropriately in the police station, the said.

Dunbale is not arrested yet as he is undergoing treatment in a hospital, the said.

