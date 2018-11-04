Bhuvneshwar pulls out due to gastric problem

India's seamer Bhunveshwar Kumar pulled out of first T20I against on Sunday owing to a gastric problem.

Having named in the their XII on the eve of the match, made a last minute change as Bhuvneshwar was ruled out because of a "gastric complaint" as he stayed back at the hotel.

"Bhuvneshwar Kumar has a gastric complaint and is expected to be fit for the second T20I in (on November 6)," said.

Umesh Yadav came in as the replacement while Kuldeep Yadav was picked ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal.

India's handed debuts to left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Krunal Pandya and left-arm quick in their first-ever T20I at home without Dhoni.

line-up had three debutants in fast bowler Oshane Thomas, left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Khary Pierre, and batting all-rounder

Rovman Powell, had had opened in the final ODI in Thiruvananthapuram, was listed to open again with Darren Bravo, who was playing his first T20 since 2014 and first international since November 2016. Shai Hope, who wasn't in the T20I squad in the first place, filled in for the injured

