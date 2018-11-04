MP polls: Cong second list of 17 candidates

The Sunday announced its second list of 17 candidates for the polls to the 230-member state assembly slated for November 28.

The party since Saturday has declared the names of 172 candidates for the assembly elections.

Of the 17, four candidates are for reserved seats.

The names of and poll campaign committee in-charge Jyotiradtiya Scindia are not on the list. They are touted to be frontrunners for the chief minister's post if the party wins.

The first list of 155 names was released late Saturday night and it includes that of 21 women and 24 fresh faces.

It has struck a fine balance between supporters of Scindia and former chief Digvijay Singh, sources said.

The party, on expected lines, renominated 46 MLAs while dropping Govardhan Upadhyay, and Manoj Kumar, sitting MLAs from Sironj, Kerera and Kotma respectively.

They have been replaced by Ashok Tyagi, and

Interestingly, the has nominated Dr Hiralal Alawa, convener of the tribal political outfit (JAYS), from the Manawar seat in district.

Alawa, a former at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences, was unable for comment.

The Congress-JAYS were in talks for an alliance, especially in the Nimar-Malwa region where the BJP has a formidable following.

Former chief Digvijay Singh's son Jaivardhan, a sitting MLA, brother and nephew have been given tickets from Raghogarh, Chachoda and Khilchipur seats respectively.

Similarly, Scindia loyalists and KK Singh have been nominated from Ater and Jaora seats respectively.

Four former MPs, comprising former Union Suresh Pachouri, Vijaylaxmi Sadho, and have been nominated from Bhojpur, Maheshwar, Sonkuth and Sehore respectively.

of opposition in the state and son of former late Arjun Singh, will fight from Chruhat.

Sanjay Sharma, and Abhay Mishra, who recently joined the Congress after leaving the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh, have been given tickets as well.

The party has fielded from Guna (reserved)assembly seat and from Vijaypur.

The Congress is expected to announce the remaining candidates shortly, a party said.

The BJP stole a march on the Congress Friday by releasing its first list of 177 candidates for the assembly polls, fielding from Budhni seat.

The counting of votes will be taken up on December 11.

