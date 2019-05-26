Poll effect: 15,000 govt schools get electricity connections in rural MP

The just-concluded came as a boon for primary schools in Madhya Pradesh's rural areas.

As per the state Chief Election Commissioner's (CEO) report, 15,000 government primary schools, which were made polling stations in far-flung areas, got permanent connections during the Lok Sabha polls.

Not just electricity, repair works were also undertaken and some schools provided water connections, officials said.

Some primary schools in Jhabua, Ratlam, Betul, and Bhind and other areas of rural were made polling centres for the first time, a said.

These schools either did not have connections or had temporary arrangements for power supply, the said.

Power connections are necessary at polling booths as Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and other equipment need continuous power supply.

The and power departments worked on a war footing to provide connections in these schools, said the official, adding this helped in conducting the polls without fear of power outage.

Some primary schools in have also benefitted from the arrangements made during these

Referring to the state CEO's report, a senior said nearly a dozen primary school buildings were repaired ahead of the polls.

While some schools had cracked roofs, others had broken walls.

These schools were renovated and painted to make them suitable for polling, he said.

Along with this, fans, bulbs and other fixtures were fitted in these institutes.

