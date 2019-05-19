Polling down by 8 percentage points at Chandni Chowk booth where repoll was ordered

The polling station in where a repoll was conducted on Sunday recorded a of 42.14 per cent, eight points down from May 12.

On May 12, polling station number 32 in the assembly constituency had recorded a of 50.69 per cent.

The polling station recorded a of 14.81 per cent in the first four hours between 7 am to 11 am on May 19.

The polling booth covered 655 registered voters of whom 276 exercised their franchise Sunday, the said. On May 12, 332 voters had cast their vote.

The need for a repoll was necessitated since the presiding forgot to delete the test votes from EVM cast during mock poll before actual polling on May 12.

Mock poll is carried out before actual polling to test whether the EVM is working properly and at least 50 test votes are cast, one for each candidate.

There were doubts raised about two polling stations in the constituency but the report had found repelling was needed only in one booth.

On Thursday, the directed the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi, to carry out a repoll in the constituency on May 19.

The parliamentary constituency saw a of 62.69 per cent, the second highest after northeast constituency.

Chandni Chowk is witnessing a triangular contest between Harsh Vardhan, Congress' veteran and Aam Aadmi Party's

