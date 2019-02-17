Pondy CM's dharna continues, Bedi's talks offer fails

Bedi cut short her New trip and returned here, offering to hold talks Sunday evening with V Narayanwamy to end his five-day old dharna, but the initiative failed to take off with the latter "imposing" pre conditions for the meeting.

After the parleys scheduled later in the evening were cancelled, Bedi accused the of "imposing" conditions on the venue and officials to be present only to "stretch the matter unduly" as it suits him politically.

Bedi's offer came hours after Narayanasamy warned that the infornt of would be intensified into a "jail bharo" agitation from February 20.

"Our protest will continue till our demands, contained in the letter sent to the on February 7, are met," he said.

On Sunday morning, the chief minister, his ministers and leaders of the ruling coalition hoisted black flags atop their residences as part of their protest against the

Claiming that Bedi had "threatened" to take the protesters to task, Narayanasamy said, "We will not be cowed down by such threats and we are prepared even to court arrest".

Bedi, who left for on February 14, returned this afternoon and shot off a letter to Narayanasamy inviting him and his colleagues for a meeting in the evening at

As soon as he received the letter, the sent his reply requesting Bedi to hold the meeting at the

In his letter, the CM had very specifically stated that the on Special Duty or of Lt Governor should not be present at the meeting.

Bedi in turn sent a letter pointing out that by "imposing these conditions" regarding venue of the meeting, the officers to be present at the discussion, he only wanted to "stretch the matter unduly" as it suits him politically.

She also informed Narayanasamy that she had cut short her public engagements and returned to to hold meeting with him to "avoid inconvenience to people of Puducherry" due to his "politically motivated agitations."



Earlier, Bedi had offered to discuss the issues raised by him, on February 21, but her sudden departure even as the Chief Minister was continuing his had drawn criticism from various leaders, who accused her of "disrespecting democracy."



The Lt Governor and the government headed by Narayanasamy had been at loggerheads over various issues ever since Bedi assumed office in May 2016.

The continued for the fifth day with different political party leaders from including the DMK M K and the calling on the Chief Minister extending support to the protest.

Narayanasamy, his cabinet colleagues and legislators belonging to the and the DMK are staging the dharna to protest against the "negative stand" of Bedi towards the territorial government's proposals.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)