Pondy govt shows 'no interest' in implementing Central

The BJP in Puducherry Sunday charged the Congress-led territorial government here with showing "no interest" in implementing Centrally sponsored schemes to address woes of the people in the union territory.
BJP local unit president V Saminathan told reporters here that the housing scheme, one of the dream projects of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not been taken up with appropriate planning in Puducherry.
Although 70,000 dwelling units had been cleared for Puducherry to meet housing requirements of the poor, the territorial administration had not yet acquired the necessary site for the project, he alleged.
"This is proof of the lack of interest and neglect of the Central schemes by the government here," Saminathan claimed and added that "deficient functioning of the Puducherry administration would be brought to the notice of the national executive committee of the BJP scheduled to be held for two days on August 18 and 19."
Saminathan is one of the three BJP members nominated as legislators to Puducherry Assembly by the Centre in June last year.
