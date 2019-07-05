'Poor response' to PMFBY prompts Goa govt to form spl panel

As the Centre's flagship crop insurance scheme has so far received "poor response" in Goa, the state government has formed a special committee, which aims to increase the number of beneficiaries by redressing problems faced by farmers and others.

Talking to PTI, a senior official of the state agriculture department Thursday said out of the total 35,000 registered farmers in Goa, only 1,635 have so far availed benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

"Under the PMFBY, which was launched in 2016 for the benefit of farmers, only four per cent of the total registered farmers in the state have so far availed benefits," he said.

"In order to increase the number of beneficiaries under the scheme, the state government has formed a grievance redressal committee. It will address the problems faced by the farmers in availing the benefits," the official added.

According to him, so far area of 1,216.26 hectares has been covered under the scheme in Goa.

"Perhaps due to the growing misconception that the scheme benefits insurance companies and not farmers, it has received poor response," he said.

The official said that the redressal committee will be headed by the principal secretary of the state.

"The committee will act as an authority for redressal of grievance of farmers, banks, insurance company, district authority/department. The committee will dispose the grievance within 15 days time of receipt of grievance," he said.

PMFBY is an actuarial premium-based scheme, under which the farmer has to pay a maximum premium of two per cent for the kharif crop, 1.5 per cent for the rabi food and oilseed crops and 5 per cent for annual commercial/ horticultural crops and remaining part of the actuarial/bidded premium is shared equally by the Centre and state government.

