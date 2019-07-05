JUST IN
'Ransom' cancelled after three seasons

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Drama "Ransom" will not return for another season, CBS network has announced.

The official Twitter handle of the show, which followed crisis and hostage negotiator Eric Beaumont (played by Luke Roberts), shared the news on Twitter on Wednesday.

"#Ransom fans: We're joyful and lucky to have shared these past three seasons with you. Unfortunately, we have to bid the CriRes team farewell.

"We loved telling stories about strong, smart characters resolving conflicts with words instead of violence. Thank you for watching," the statement read.

A source told Entertainment Weekly, the producers pulled the plug on the show due to financial crunch.

The drama was inspired by the real-life negotiators Laurent Combalbert and Marwan Mery, and was an international co-production from David Vanilla and produced by Frank Spotniz.

It started airing on CBS in June 2016.

First Published: Fri, July 05 2019. 11:45 IST

