India needs structural reforms to get $5 trn economy: FM in Budget 2019

Modi 2.0 seeks to reverse weakening growth, investment with Budget 2019
National gas grid, power reforms will be unveiled soon: FM in Budget speech

The finance minister also said the government will create a payment platform for MSMEs for payment of bills

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Lok Sabha

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday said a blueprint for a national gas grid, water grid, information-ways and airports will be unveiled.

Presenting the first Budget of the Modi government in its second term, Sitharaman also said a package for power sector and structural reforms will be unveiled soon.

The finance minister said cargo movement in Ganga will increase four times in four years.

Schemes such as Bharatmala, Sagarmala and UDAN are bridging rural-urban divide and improving transport infrastructure, she said adding that in the second phase of Bharatmala project, states will be helped to develop roadways.

The finance minister also said the government will create a payment platform for MSMEs for payment of bills.
