Mahesh Anand, who played negative roles in a number of Bollywood films in the '80s and '90s, was found dead at his residence in suburban Andheri, a said on Sunday.

When the 57-year-old actor's came to work at his house on Saturday, she knocked at the door but there was no response. The then informed Anand's neighbours who alerted the police.

Later, the police broke open the door and found him dead, the said.

According to police, the apparently died two days back.

station's Ravindra Badgujar said the exact cause of the death would be known after the post mortem.

"Nothing suspicious has been found," he added.

Anand acted in several films, including megastar "Ganga Jamuna Saraswati", "Shahenshah", "Lal Badshah", and also hit films like "Thanedaar", "Coolie No.1" and "Baaghi".

He was last seen in the recently released film "Rangeela Raja", starring

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)