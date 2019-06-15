Maha CM lays foundation stone of cyber lab, police complex

Saturday laid the foundation stone of a 10- storeyed complex in which will house a state-of-the-art cyber crime lab, a police station, a training centre along with flats for senior police personnel.

According to officials, the cyber lab, police station and training centre will occupy the lower six floors while the top four floors will have residential apartments.

It will be constructed by the State Police Housing and

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, said a lot of crime presently was being carried out using online tools and there was a need to tackle them effectively.

"The next era will be of new challenges. We have taken many initiatives to tackle these new challenges. 40 cyber labs have been set up, a proper framework is in place," the chief minister's office (CMO) later tweeted.

In another tweet, the CMO said, "Our police force needs to be technologically strong. We have selected 1000 officials to give them proper training. On one hand we are bringing in more digitisation for providing speedy governance & on the other, we are making these systems secure & safe too."



Local BJP MLA Ashish Shelar, who worked toward making the project a reality, took to to thank

"Great satisfaction that Hon CM @Dev_fadnavis ji with @poonam_mahajan today did bhoomipoojan of 10 flr ultra- modern cyber crime lab/office @ Stn SV Road Junction! I pursued this project for 4 years and we are transforming junkyard in to world class detection facility! @CPMumbaiPolice," Shelar tweeted.

Deepak Kesarkar, Mumbai North Central and were also present at the function.

