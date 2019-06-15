Sena appoints Vinayak Raut as leader of party in Lok Sabha

-
The Shiv Sena Saturday appointed Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg MP Vinayak Raut as the leader of the party in the Lok Sabha.
A Sena spokesperson said party chief Uddhav Thackeray has written to the Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs informing it about Raut's appointment.
Raut (65) is a second-time MP from Ratnagiri- Sindhudurg in Maharashtra's Konkan region and has previously been MLA between 1999-2004 from Vile Parle in Mumbai and was MLC since 2012 before being elected to the Lok Sabha in the 2014 polls.
