Sena appoints Vinayak Raut as leader of party in Lok Sabha

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

The Shiv Sena Saturday appointed Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg MP Vinayak Raut as the leader of the party in the Lok Sabha.

A Sena spokesperson said party chief Uddhav Thackeray has written to the Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs informing it about Raut's appointment.

Raut (65) is a second-time MP from Ratnagiri- Sindhudurg in Maharashtra's Konkan region and has previously been MLA between 1999-2004 from Vile Parle in Mumbai and was MLC since 2012 before being elected to the Lok Sabha in the 2014 polls.

First Published: Sat, June 15 2019. 15:15 IST

