Sena appoints Vinayak Raut as leader of party in Lok Sabha

The Saturday appointed as the of the party in the

A said has written to the of Parliamentary Affairs informing it about Raut's appointment.

(65) is a from Ratnagiri- Sindhudurg in Maharashtra's Konkan region and has previously been MLA between 1999-2004 from Vile Parle in and was since 2012 before being elected to the in the 2014 polls.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)