Post-election, Congress Odisha unit likely to be reorganised

Following its rout in the recent and assembly polls in Odisha, the is likely to restructure the party organisation in the state, a senior leader indicated after a review meeting on Thursday.

AICC's Odisha in-charge held the closed-door meeting with state leaders including those who contested the recent assembly and polls. Both winners and losers in the elections were present, party sources said.

Singh indicated that the state unit of the party will be overhauled and restructured.

Winning only nine of the 147 assembly seats, the was relegated to the third position in the state assembly and lost its status as main opposition. It managed to secure only one of the 21 constituencies.

Singh said stern action will be taken against leaders and workers who are found responsible for the electoral debacle, while those who have worked hard will be rewarded.

The has already constituted a 21-member team led by senior leader Narasingha Mishra, who has won from Bolangir assembly constituency, to ascertain the reason behind party's poor show in the recently concluded polls, he said.

Odisha (OPCC) said he was in favour of dissolution of the PCC and formation of a new team comprising young members to give new vigour to the organisation.

Patnaik faced defeat in both the assembly seats he had contested.

Senior leader and minister, T S Singh Deo said the vote share of the Congress has nosedived to 16 per cent in the state and concrete steps must be taken forthwith to increase it to at least 30 per cent.

All steps will be taken after the committee led by submits its report, he said.

Congress, Singh Deo said, should be revived in order to be able to provide a viable political alternative in the state and regain votes snatched away by other parties.

The OPCC also adopted a resolution reposing full faith in the leadership of and requesting him to restructure and strengthen the party.

