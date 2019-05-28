Post-LS poll rout, oppn mulls joint fight in Maha elections

Constituents of Maharashtra's opposition grand alliance, which suffered drubbing at the hands of the ruling BJP- combine in the state, Tuesday discussed the possibility of fighting the upcoming Assembly polls together.

The grand alliance members also blamed the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) for being one of the key factors that led to the alliance's poor show in the state.

Formed by Prakash Ambedkar and AIMIM Asaduddin Owaisi, the VBA had contested all the 48 seats in the state and its candidates secured sizeable votes in many of them.

The BJP won 23 seats, while the bagged 18.

On the other hand, the NCP won four seats, while the was reduced to the lone seat of Chandrapur.

AIMIM's Imtiaz Jaleel, a journlaist-turned-politician, won from Aurangabad, whereas Navnit Rana, an independent backed by the NCP, emerged victorious from Amravati.

The Assembly polls are scheduled to be held later this year.

"We discussed Lok Sabha poll results and upcoming Assembly polls. We, in general, agreed to come together.

"We are yet to discuss things in detail and take final decision," told reporters after the meeting.

Chavan blamed the VBA for the defeat of the grand alliance and said the situation would have been better had the Ambedkar and Owaisi-led front joined the anti-BJP parties.

Asked if the parties would approach the VBA to be part of the grand alliance for the Assembly polls, Chavan said it depended on whether Aghadi leaders are willing to join forces with the opposition.

"The main issue is whether they are willing to be part of the grand alliance. We had tried last time, but they did not come together," he added.

Chavan said there was no discussion on taking the Raj Thackeray-led MNS along for the Assembly polls.

To a question, Chavan, who lost the Lok Sabha polls from Nanded, said it was up to his party to decide whether he should contest the state election.

The issue of drought in parts of was also discussed in the meeting, the former minister added.

However, state had earlier in the day said there will be no truck with the VBA or the MNS for the upcoming assembly elections.

"We maintain that VBA is the B team of the BJP and the MNS has no influence over voters," he said.

Raj Thackeray, whose party did not contest the Lok Sabha polls, had vigorously campaigned against the BJP in the state.

Meanwhile, Raju Shetti, who also attended the meeting, said he called on MNS chief earlier Tuesday.

"We shared our views. He had addressed a rally to benefit me (during the Lok Sabha polls). Hence, I met him after coming here," Shetti, who unsuccessfully contested the election from the Hatkanangale seat, added.

The meeting was also attended by NCP leaders Jayant Patil, and Dhananjay Munde, Prakash Reddy, of the CPI(M) and Samajwadi Party's Abu Azmi.

