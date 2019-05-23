Results in Maharashtra so far: BJP 5, Sena 8, NCP 3

-
The BJP has won five and ally Shiv Sena eight out of the 16 seats in Maharashtra where results of Lok Sabha polls have been declared so far.
The NCP has won three seats: Baramati, Shirur and Raigad.
There are total of 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra.
The BJP is leading in 18 seats, the Shiv Sena in ten, Congress, AIMIM and NCP-backed independent and NCP in one seat each.
Union minister of state for Defense and BJP candidate Subhash Bhamre has retained Dhule seat, while Union Minister for heavy industries Anant Geete, of Shiv Sena, has lost in Raigad to NCP's Sunil Tatkare.
BJP has won in Raver, Jalgaon, Dhule, Mumbai North East, Nandurbar.
Sena has won Shirdi, Osmanabad, Palghar, Parbhani, Ratnagiri-Sindhdurg, Maval, Mumbai South and Mumbai South Central.
The Congress is leading in Chandrapur.
