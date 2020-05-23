Postal assistant commits suicide

: A postal assistant allegedly



committed suicide due to heavy workload in the office, police said on Saturday.

Kiran (53) of Chimittahalli, a village 15 km from Thalawady, was staying in the postal department quarters at Thalawady and used to visit the family once a week, the police said.

After work on Friday afternoon, he went to the quarters and did not show up till evening.

Neighbours noticed Kiran hanging dead from a ceiling fan in the house.

On information, police rushed to the spot and removed the body.

When enquired, his family members said he was stressed out for the past few days and apparently could not cope up with the workload. Hence, he ended his life, the police said.

A case was registered, they said adding that the body was handed over to his family after postmortem.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)