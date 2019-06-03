Pradhan holds review meeting with steel ministry officials

Dharmendra Pradhan, who took over the charge of the ministry on Friday, held a review meeting with senior officials and discussed key challenges being faced by the sector.

"Met with the officials of @SteelMinIndia (Ministry of Steel) and discussed strategic roadmap and key initiatives in the sector. has been a major contributor in India's economy, we shall work to further strengthen in India," Pradhan said in a tweet.

Several key points regarding the working of the ministry and various sectoral functions were discussed at length by the both and of State for State Faggansingh Kulaste, said in a separate tweet.

along with other senior officials were present in the meeting.

Besides Steel Minister, Pradhan, 50, is also the of Petroleum and Natural Gas in the

The Indian is claiming that they are facing imminent threat from increasing imports especially from

Apex industry body (ISA) has said imports are rising in due to the ongoing tariff war between the US and

In trade parlance, tariff war refers to significant increase in import duties.

It said is exporting steel into in contravention of the US' sanction via

In a letter to Steel Secratary Binoy Kumar, it has said, "These imports which are coming in at a predatory prices have become a serious concern for ISA. It is alarming that the is a net importing country but the exports from has suddenly surged by 390 per cent in 2018-19 from 2016-17."



According to data from the steel ministry, imports of finished steel jumped 46 per cent to 0.70 million tonne in March.

