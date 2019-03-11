Prajapati Trivedi awarded performance management practice award in US

Prajapati Trivedi, a in the Commonwealth Secretariat in London, has been awarded the prestigious Harry Hatry Distinguished Performance Management Practice Award for 2019 for his contribution in public administration.

The (CAP), (ASPA), awarded Trivedi on Sunday at a ceremony in

This award is presented each year to an individual whose outstanding teaching, education, training, and consultation in performance management has made a significant contribution to the practice of public administration, a statement said.

Trivedi, who is the first Indian to win this coveted award, said: "Of all the awards and recognitions that I have been fortunate to have received thus far, I value this award the most. It specifically recognises the area of practice that is closest to my heart and to which I have dedicated a large part of my professional life."



From 2009-2014, Trivedi worked as a to the in the Cabinet Secretariat, Prime Minister's Office, where he was responsible for designing a highly regarded whole-of-government performance monitoring and evaluation system for government departments, a statement said.

He also worked as a with the from 1995-2009, to the (1992-1994), and a chaired of Public Sector Management at the of Management, (1987-1992).

