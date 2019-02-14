US lawmakers condemn terror attack in J-K's Pulwama

Top American lawmakers on Thursday rallied behind in the immediate aftermath of the gruesome terrorist attack by Pakistan-based (JeM) in Jammu and Kashmir's district and said the stands alongside in "confronting terror and defeating it".

In one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's three decades of militancy, a Jaish suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in district, killing at least 39 personnel and leaving many critically wounded.

"I condemn today's terrorist attack in Jammu & I send my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. The stands alongside in confronting terror and defeating it," Senator said in a tweet.

Another Senator tweeted, "I strongly condemn this cowardly terrorist attack which targeted Indian soldiers in My thoughts and prayers to the families of the soldiers."



More than 2,500 personnel, many of them returning from leave to rejoin duty in the Valley, were travelling in the convoy of 78 vehicles when they were ambushed on the at Latoomode in Awantipora in south around 3.15 pm.

"Tragic out of Jammu & Kashmir, today where a brutal terrorist attack took innocent lives. I strongly condemn this cowardly act and send my deepest condolences to the loved ones of the Kashmir Terror Attack victims," Congressman said in a tweet.

"Praying for all who were impacted by the deadly terrorist attack in today, as we stand in solidarity with India against such violent acts of terrorism across the globe," Congressman said.

Condemning the "horrible" terrorist attack, Congressman said, "I spent part of my CIA career in India working to stop terrorist organisations and will continue to do so in in solidarity with our allies across the globe."



With this terrorist attack, JeM is back in business, said Paul Staniland, at

"Combined with the sniper attacks last fall, shows increasing escalation in militant tactics. Jaish being seriously back in the game is extremely worrisome," he said.

Pakistan-based JeM terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack that took place about 20 km from

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)