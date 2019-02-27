Pre-emptive strike will help BJP win 22 of 28 LS seats in

BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa Wednesday said India's pre-emptive strikes on terror camps in has created a wave in favour of and will help the party win over 22 of 28 seats in the state in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

"The atmosphere....day by day the wind is increasingly blowing in favour of BJP.

Yesterday's action of destroying terror hideouts by entering inside has resulted in a pro-Modi wave in the country, the results of which can be seen in coming Lok Sabha polls," Yeddyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters in Chitradurga, he said "It has enthused youths; all this will help us in winning more than 22 Lok Sabha seats (in Karnataka)."



conducted a major preemptive strike on a early Tuesday, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders.

India's action comes close on the heels of the Pulwama incident in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed in one of the deadliest terror strikes in decades in

Currently, BJP holds 16 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, 10 and JD(S) 2.

The ruling alliance and JD(S), who have decided to contest the Lok Sabha polls together have begin discussions about seat sharing.

Sharing of seats is expected to be a litmus test forboth parties with JD(S) demanding for 10-12 seats, while has maintained that seat sharing will be based on merit.

