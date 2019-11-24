President Kovind to inaugurate hospital block in Mathura

President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate a new block of the Ram Krishna Mission Charitable Hospital here, an official of the medical facility said on Sunday.

Kovind will inaugurate the Sharda block on Thursday, he said.

The new block will provide modern medical facilities to patients, including treatment for cancer, the official said.

It will house two operation theatres and a chemotherapy ward, he said.

With the addition of the Sharda block, the treatment of cancer and other fatal diseases here would become a reality, Swami Suprakashanand Mahraj, the secretary of the mission said.

During the inauguration programme, the President will be accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the official said.

