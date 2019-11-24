C'garh: Naxals torch vehicles, machines in NMDC's mining area

Naxals stormed into a mining facility of state-owned National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Sunday and set ablaze some vehicles and machines, police said.

The incident took place around 11 am when rebels barged into the NMDC's Kirandul mining area, located on Bailadila hills, and torched six dumper trucks and three excavators, a senior police official said.

On getting information about the incident, personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and police teams rushed to the spot following which Naxals escaped into the dense forest, he said.

"The machines were deployed in the construction of the facility's screening plant number 3. Combing operation is underway to nab the Naxals involved in the arson," he added.

In the past also, Naxals several times attacked NMDC's facilities in Dantewada to disrupt its mining operations.

