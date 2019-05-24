President Trump and PM Modi to meet at G-20 Summit in June

US and Friday agreed to meet at the Summit in next month as both the leaders pledged to further strengthen the US- strategic partnership and build on the achievements of the last two years.

Trump telephoned Modi to congratulate him on the historic electoral victory in the Lok Sabha polls, the said.

Modi on Thursday led his to a landmark victory for a second five-year term in office, winning 302 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

"The leaders look forward to seeing one another at the Summit in Osaka, where the US, India, and will hold a trilateral meeting to pursue their shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific," the said.

The Summit meeting is slated for June 28 and 29.

is flexing its muscles in the Sea (SCS) which serves as a passage for annual trade worth USD 3.5 trillion. The US and are locked in a tussle for the commercial control of the SCS.

China claims almost all of the strategic SCS with Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and pushing competing claims to parts of the resource-rich maritime region. The US, and do not have any territorial claims there.

The US and have made enormous strides together which include the expansion of bilateral defence cooperation and combined military exercises, the historic civil nuclear deal, the nearly six-fold increase in US-India trade, the Defence Technology and Trade Initiative and the designation of India as a Major Defence Partner.

Later speaking to reporters at the South Lawn of the before boarding Marine One on his way to Japan, Trump said, "I just spoke to Modi and I gave him my warmest regards and congratulations.

"I just conveyed congratulations on behalf of our country, myself and everybody. He had a great election win. He is a friend of mine. We have a very good relationship with India".

The White House said that the and Prime Minister pledged to continue to strengthen the United States-India strategic partnership, building on the achievements of the last two years.

Earlier on Thursday, Modi on his "BIG" election victory on Twitter, Trump said that "great things" are in store for the Indo-US strategic ties under his second innings.

"Great things are in store for the US-India partnership with the return of PM Modi at the helm. I look forward to continuing our important work together!" Trump had said.

Modi had responded saying, "I too am looking forward to working closely with you for closer bilateral ties, which also augur well for global peace and prosperity."



The PM had also thanked US Vice Mike Pence, who congratulated him saying he looked forward to working with India.

"Thank You @VP. This is a victory of democracy, which India and the US cherish. I will continue to promote our partnership with the US for peace and shared prosperity for our two countries and the world," Modi tweeted Friday.

