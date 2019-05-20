2 suspected Rohingyas held in Assam

Two suspected Rohingyas, including a woman, were arrested in district when they were coming from on Monday, police said.

Lala Police Station Officer-in-Charge Liton Nath said the duo were held when they were coming from Myanmar's Mondu Thana of Kunkarpara village.

"We suspect the hand of an international gang behind this Rohingya immigration issue in the area," Nath said.

The duo have been booked under various sections of the Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920 and the Foreigners (Amendment) Act, 2004, he said.

