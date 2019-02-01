Budget 2019: Piyush Goyal meets President Kovind

Union called on at Bhavan on Friday morning ahead of presenting the Union Budget, as part of tradition.

The shook hands with Kovind and held a brief meeting with him at Bhavan.

The President's House tweeted photos of the meeting and posted: "As per tradition, @PiyushGoyal calls on #PresidentKovind at Bhavan before presenting the Union Budget."

As the standard practice is, a vote-on-account or approval for essential government spending for a limited period is taken in an election year and a full-fledged budget is presented in the Lok Sabha by the new government. If the budget date falls a few months ahead of General Elections, then an interim budget is presented.

Finance Minister Goyal, also the Railway Minister, examined the final copy of the document on Thursday evening here.

He will present the Interim Budget in the Lok Sabha at 11 am. He is also expected to address the media around 3.30 pm.

The interim budget will seek Parliament's nod for spending till a new is sworn-in.

The new government, elected after the due by May, is expected to present the full-fledged budget in July to be preceded by the tabling of Economic Survey.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)