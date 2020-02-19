Royal exit: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to drop HRH titles by March-end

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Wednesday announced March 31 as the date of their formal exit as frontline royals following discussions with on formalising their new financially independent roles.

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will no longer have an office at in as they stop carrying out formal royal duties for from April 1, with the formal arrangements of the split to be assessed after 12 months.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will formally step down as senior royals from March 31," a spokesperson for the couple said.