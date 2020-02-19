JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Coronavirus: Govt announces relief for contractors; oil rallies for 7th day
Business Standard

Royal exit: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to drop HRH titles by March-end

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will formally step down as senior royals from March 31," a spokesperson for the couple said

Press Trust of India  |  London 

From Theresa May to Adityanath, women and men who made 2018 interesting

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Wednesday announced March 31 as the date of their formal exit as frontline royals following discussions with Buckingham Palace on formalising their new financially independent roles.

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will no longer have an office at Buckingham Palace in London as they stop carrying out formal royal duties for Queen Elizabeth II from April 1, with the formal arrangements of the split to be assessed after 12 months.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will formally step down as senior royals from March 31," a spokesperson for the couple said.
First Published: Wed, February 19 2020. 23:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU