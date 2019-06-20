Prisoner escapes from Odisha jail

-
A prisoner serving life sentence in a murder case escaped from a jail in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Thursday, police said.
Bhagaban Tudu, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2016, escaped while working in the kitchen garden of the sub-jail in Karanjia.
The kitchen garden is located beyond the walls of the jail and Tudu used to work there regularly, police said.
The sub-jail authorities have filed an FIR.
