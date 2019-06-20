Prisoner escapes from Odisha jail

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Baripada (Odisha) 

A prisoner serving life sentence in a murder case escaped from a jail in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Thursday, police said.

Bhagaban Tudu, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2016, escaped while working in the kitchen garden of the sub-jail in Karanjia.

The kitchen garden is located beyond the walls of the jail and Tudu used to work there regularly, police said.

The sub-jail authorities have filed an FIR.

First Published: Thu, June 20 2019. 20:00 IST

