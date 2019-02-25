Priyanka may address rally in Gujarat; CWC meet on Feb 28

Days after her foray in active as in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Vadra may address a poll rally in on February 28, a said Monday.

February 28 is also when a meeting of the Working Committee (CWC) will be held here. The last CWC meet in was held 58 years ago, the leader said.

Priyanka's Rahul and mother Sonia will be present at the rally in BJP stronghold and Narendra Modi's home state.

The "Sankalp Rally", to be held at Adalaj, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, is being perceived by leaders as a major morale booster to the party in the state where it has been out of power for almost three decades.

The February 28 meeting of the CWC, the highest decision-making body of the Congress, will be followed by the rally the same day.

Former will also attend the rally, Congress told reporters here.

"I am glad that accepted our proposal to hold the CWC meet here to mark the 150thbirth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi," he said. The last CWC in Gujarat was held in 1961, he added.

Senior Congress leaders will attend a prayer meet at the Gandhi Ashram here before attending the CWC meeting, to be held at building Thursday morning.

"They will pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and the 40 CRPF personnel who were killed in the Pulwama terror attack.

This will be Rahul Gandhi's second Gujarat visit this month. On February 14, he had addressed a rally at Dharampur in district.

In the 1961 CWC meeting held in Bhavnagar, the party had passed a resolution to strengthen the Panchayati Raj system and to take up balanced development through the third Five-Year Plan. The resolution also talked about strengthening unity in the country, Chavda said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)