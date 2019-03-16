Priyanka will make no difference to BJP's poll prospects in UP: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Saturday said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's entry into will make "no difference" to the BJP's Lok Sabha poll prospects in the state and dismissed the SP-BSP alliance as "false alarm".

"The has made her (Priyanka) its general secretary (in-charge of eastern UP) this time. It is an internal matter of that party.

"Earlier too she had campaigned for the This time also it will make no difference (to the BJP)," he told PTI.



Adityanath also claimed that the "fledgling" SP-BSP alliance is already "embroiled in dispute".

"The newfound alliance is already embroiled in dispute. It (alliance) is nothing but a 'hauaa' (false alarm)," he said in his first interview after the Lok Sabha poll schedule was announced Sunday.