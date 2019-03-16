JUST IN
Congress announces 8 candidates for Telangana in Lok Sabha elections
Business Standard

Priyanka will make no difference to BJP's poll prospects in UP: Adityanath

Adityanath also claimed that the "fledgling" SP-BSP alliance is already "embroiled in dispute"

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Yogi Adityanath, Hindutva posterboy, has lost sheen following the BJP's poll reverses in Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh, where he had addressed more than 75 rallies
Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Saturday said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's entry into politics will make "no difference" to the BJP's Lok Sabha poll prospects in the state and dismissed the SP-BSP alliance as "false alarm".

"The Congress has made her (Priyanka) its general secretary (in-charge of eastern UP) this time. It is an internal matter of that party.

"Earlier too she had campaigned for the Congress. This time also it will make no difference (to the BJP)," he told PTI.
 

Adityanath also claimed that the "fledgling" SP-BSP alliance is already "embroiled in dispute".

"The newfound alliance is already embroiled in dispute. It (alliance) is nothing but a 'hauaa' (false alarm)," he said in his first interview after the Lok Sabha poll schedule was announced Sunday.
First Published: Sat, March 16 2019. 14:15 IST

