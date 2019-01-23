Property consultant JLL India reenters housing brokerage business

Global property Wednesday said it has reentered housing brokerage business in India, almost two years after it sold this business, to tap huge potential in the residential segment.

In April 2017, had announced the sale of arm to its former country head for an undisclosed amount.

Puri, who quit in February 2017 after serving 10 years in the company, bought 'Jones (JLLR)' and later renamed the company as 'ANAROCK'.

Post implementation of realty law RERA, housing brokerage business is becoming organised. PropTiger, ANAROCK, Quikr, Square Yards, 360 Realtors, Investors and are among organised players in the housing brokerage business.

said in a statement that it has launched its " business that will offer a bouquet of technology-enabled advisory and to home buyers and developers."



This business will be led by industry veteran who brings over 2 decades of experience and has successfully advised and managed a variety of residential investments in India.

"To meet our ambitious plans to scale up JLL's business, we plan to ramp up the team rapidly to around 100 highly-trained professionals across Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai," JLL said.

The will now offer for new and resale residences in the mid-to-luxury range and will also undertake exclusive project marketing mandates.

"The support of a stellar research team armed with superlative market intelligence and over 10 years of residential data analytics forms the backbone of successful strategy execution for JLL.

"With the launch of our Residential Brokerage arm, we aim to drive value and insight-driven decision-making for clients," said.

In an environment where home buyers expect complete transparency and a to help make the right decisions, he said the timing and juncture could not have been more appropriate to introduce

"Buying a home is one of the most important decisions for an Indian family and we want to be their partner of choice in this journey. Overall, it also helps us complete the entire bouquet of service offerings from JLL," Nair said.

JLL said it enjoys strong relationship with India's leading developers and institutional investors.

"With the growth and evolution of the residential sector in the last few years, there is strong demand from developers and investors for marketing support as well as professional and transparent advice," JLL said.

With the estimated revenue for 2018-19 at Rs 4,000 crore, JLL has been growing exponentially in India for the past 20 years.

