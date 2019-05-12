Proponents of ideologies of hate need to be 'constructively engaged': Naidu

Voicing concern over the growing menace of terrorism, Vice M Venkaiah said on Sunday that the proponents of ideologies of hate need to be "constructively engaged" to avoid mindless death and destruction.

In his keynote address at the 16th UN Day of here, said the genesis of conflict among nations has roots in the idea of hate and violence originating from an individual's mind-space.

"The growing menace of terrorism in the world is a manifestation of this destructive emotion. The proponents of ideologies of hate need to be constructively engaged to avoid mindless death and destruction," said at the event attended by Nguyen Xuan Phuc, and K P Sharma Oli among others.

Naidu said Lord Buddha's message of peace and compassion provides an ideology and effective answer to overcome sectarian and ideology-driven violence all over the world.

"The global leadership more than ever needs to work together to promote dialogue, harmony and justice, based on compassion and wisdom. We need to create a more positive environment of peace by agreeing to work together to uphold the ideals of Lord Buddha and promote values of peace, accommodation, inclusiveness and compassion in the policies and conduct of the global community," he said.

The Vice said India's vision has been of a world as one large family and its dreams have been woven around the theme of peaceful co-existence.

He said there is a clear recognition that there can be no sustainable development without peace and no peace without sustainable development.

Noting that Buddhism's great contribution is its balanced approach, Naidu said if global leadership can adopt this approach, it is possible to avoid conflict, reconcile different viewpoints and achieve consensus. It can also steer individuals away from bigotry, dogmatism and fanaticism to a more balanced view of life essential for peaceful co-existence, he added.

"It is an antidote to the contemporary malaise of radicalisation and religious fundamentalism. It is an approach that promotes equity and equanimity in which each view point is given equal importance and no irrational or hasty decision is taken," he said.

"On this blessed day of Vesak, we are reminding ourselves of the great treasure house that Lord Buddha bequeathed to humanity. The path of Dhamma he showed us is a path that can lead us to discover a world of lasting peace," he added.

Vesak, also known as Buddha Jayanti, is traditionally observed by Buddhists as 'Buddha's Birthday'.

Naidu, who is in on a four-day official visit, on Friday held wide-ranging talks with his Vietnamese counterpart to enhance bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

