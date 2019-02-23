Protester killed in police firing in Arunachal Pradesh

One person was killed in police firing when protesters seeking changes in the recommendations by a government-appointed panel for granting permanent residence certificate (PRC) to non-Arunachalees tried to enter the here, officials said Saturday.

in the state capital were suspended and the was conducting flag marches between Naharlagun and Itanagar in view of the tense situation, they said.

Several protesters on Friday night tried to enter the forcing police to open fire in which one person was killed, they said.

Home minister said the situation is under control and the has deployed all available forces.

Protesters had set ablaze 50 vehicles and damaged over 100 vehicles on Friday evening. They also resorted to stone pelting in which 35 people, including 24 police personnel, were injured, police said.

They also burnt the offices of All Students Union (AAPSU) and All (ANSU) here, police said.

The AAPSU and ANSU have supported the recommendation of the (JHPC) constituted by the on May 1, 2018 to study the issue.

Several organisations in the state had called for a 48-hour bandh on Thursday and Friday seeking changes in the proposals made by the government-appointed panel for granting PRC to non-Arunachalees.

The Joint High Power Committee, after holding parleys with the stakeholders, has recommended granting PRC to six communities, who are not natives of but has been living in Namsai and Changlang districts for decades.

The proposals have evoked resentment among several community-based groups and students' organisations, who claimed that the rights and the interests of indigenous people will be compromised if the accepts them.

The recommendation of the JHPC was supposed to be tabled in the Assembly on Saturday but was not tabled as the adjourned the House sine die Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)