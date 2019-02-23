Pakistani police arrest 2 men trying to blow up gas line

Pakistani counterterrorism police say they have arrested two insurgents attempting to blow up the in the central city of

said Saturday the two men, who were not identified, belong to the separatist group Liberation Army. She said they confessed to successfully conducting similar sabotage of in the adjacent district of

Ghazanfar said police seized 2 kilograms (4.5 pounds) of explosives, a timing device, detonators and connecting cords from the men Friday night.

There was no immediate statement from the BLA and the men were not immediately available for comment.

Rebels have long been waged a low-level insurgency in southwestern province. But it's a new phenomenon to stage an attack outside their provincial boundaries to hit vital installations to press their demands. Baluch insurgents want greater autonomy.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)