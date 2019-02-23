Seven minor girls flee from govt-funded shelter home

Seven minor girls escaped from a government-funded shelter home in here in the early hours of Saturday after cutting a window grill, an said.

The government-funded shelter home in question is run by hospital society, he said.

"Seven girls escaped from the shelter home located at between 3 am and 3:30 am today. They were under treatment for their violent behaviour," Social Welfare Department Director told

Kumar, who was on way to the shelter home, said he was not in a position to tell as to exactly how the girls fled and the reason for their fleeing would be investigated.

About reports that five of the seven girls had been brought from the home which used to be run by an NGO of Brajesh Thakur, the prime accused in the alleged rape and sexual abuse of 34 the minor inmates there, Kumar said, "I don't know exactly... I will be in a position to say anything on this after reaching the spot (shelter home).

