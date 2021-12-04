Proud of exemplary contributions of Indian Navy: PM Narendra Modi

"Greetings on Navy Day. We are proud of the exemplary contributions of the Indian navy," said PM Modi.

Prime Minister on Saturday on the occasion of Navy Day praised the navy personnel for their outstanding courage and professionalism.

"Greetings on Navy Day. We are proud of the exemplary contributions of the Our navy is widely respected for its professionalism and outstanding courage. Our navy personnel have always been at the forefront of mitigating crisis situations like natural disasters," Modi said in a tweet.

Navy Day is celebrated every December 4, as on this day in 1971 during the Indo-Pak war undertook Operation Trident in which its missile boats carried out an audacious attack to sink enemy ships.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)