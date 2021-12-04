Cyclone Jawad: NTA postpones MBA entrance of IIFT in Andhra, Odisha, Bengal

In view of cyclonic storm 'JAWAD', the National Testing Agency has postponed the entrance exam for MBA (IB) 2022-24 of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, scheduled for December 5 in states of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal.

The exam has been postponed in the Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur, and Cuttack (Odisha) and Kolkata and Durgapur (West Bengal).

The notification from the NTA read: "In view of the which is expected to hit the coastal areas of on December 4 and the consequent disruption of normal life in the coastal areas of Odisha, and West Bengal, it has been decided to postpone the exam scheduled to be held on December 5, 2021, at the exam centres in the following cities, to a later date."

"The date of the exam for candidates who are admitted to exam centres in the above-mentioned cities will be announced later," NTA said.

However, the NTA said that the postponement is applicable only to the said cities and that the exam will be held at all other cities as per schedule on Sunday.

The Jawad is likely to reach north and south on Saturday morning and Puri is likely to witness heavy rains on Sunday, said India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the Met department, Jawad lay centred at 5:30 pm on Friday over the west-central Bay of Bengal, about 300 km south-SE of Vishakhapatnam, 420 km nearly south of Gopalpur, 480 km south-SW of Puri and 560 km south-southwest of Paradip.

"It is likely to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach the west-central Bay of Bengal off north - south coasts by tomorrow, December 4 morning," said the IMD.

"Thereafter it is likely to recurve north-northeastwards and move along the Odisha coast reaching near Puri around December 5 noon. Subsequently, it is likely to continue to move north-northeastwards along coastal Odisha towards the West Bengal coast," said the IMD.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)