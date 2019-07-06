Providing transparent, accountable administration top priority: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Saturday said providing transparent and accountable administration is the top priority of the state government.

Addressing a training programme of officers on probation here, Gehlot asked the gathering to work with complete devotion in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution while living up to the expectations of the state government.

He further asked the officers to read the biography of Mahatma Gandhi.

He also said that the government is going to establish a peace and non-violence cell in the state as part of celebration of 150th anniversary of Gandhi to propagate his philosophy of peace, harmony, tolerance and non-violence.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)