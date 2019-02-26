PSIC not required for metallic scrap import at Mundra Port from safe countries: Commerce Min

The government has included Port in the list of sea ports where certificate (PSIC) is not required to import metallic from safe countries.

" Port is included as 7th sea port where PSIC is not required in case of metallic imported from safe countries/regions," the of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has said in a public notice.

The safe countries include the US, the UK, Canada, New Zealand, and the

It said metallic waste and scrap, both shredded and unshredded, imported from these countries or regions will not require PSIC if consignments are cleared through seven ports.

The ports are Chennai, Tuticorin, Kandla, JNPT, Mumbai, Krishnapatnam and

Consignments from these countries will be accompanied by certificate from the supplier/scarp yard authority to the effect that it does not contain any radioactive materials or explosives. This will, however, be subject to and explosive checks through portal monitors and container scanner these ports.

Trans-shipment through these countries will not be allowed this facility, it added.

However, the import through all other ports, irrespective of the country of origin, will be subject to PSIC.

