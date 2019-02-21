Govt medical colleges in MP to be powered by solar energy

Government medical colleges in will tap solar power to meet their requirement, a move which will result in savings of Rs 12 crore in the very first year of implementation.

An MOU in this regard was inked Wednesday in the presence of state New and Renewable Energy Harsh Yadav and Medical Education Vijay Laxmi Sadho, a said.

Under the MoU, solar power plants will be set up on the rooftops of state-run medical colleges to meet their needs, he said.

The MoU covers government medical colleges in Bhopal, Rewa, Indore, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Shivpuri, Vidisha, Ratlam, Shahdol, Khandwa, Shahdol, Gwalior, Datia and Sagar in two phases under the (RESCO) scheme, the said.

These colleges will get environment-friendly green power at the quarter of existing rate at Rs 1.63 per unit, the said.

A private company, Tepsol Solar Power Ventures Pvt Ltd, is installing these plants under a 25-year agreement with the government, the official added.

In the first year of implementation of the project, a sum of Rs 12 crore will be saved, while during the entire 25 years of the agreement, the government will save around Rs 300 crore, he added.

The scheme is being implemented in with the help of the and the International Solar Alliance.

