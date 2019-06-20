Residents are getting their first chance to weigh in on changes to a measure that would give state public officials oversight of doctors who grant a high number of medical exemptions for and schools with rates less than 95 per cent.

The Assembly Committee's hearing is expected to draw hundreds of people against to the Capitol, as have prior hearings on the topic. Critics shouted "we will not comply" inside the chambers last month as lawmakers voted on the measure.

They will likely be countered once again by dozens of white-coated medical professionals and students voicing support for the bill.

The hearing comes just days after Sen. Richard Pan, the bill's author, announced major changes to the legislation designed to win support from Gov. The



had expressed concern with requiring state officials to sign off on every exemption, as the bill had initially required.

Now, the public health department will only scrutinize doctors who grant more than five medical exemptions in a year and schools with rates of less than 95%, the threshold that officials say is needed to provide "community immunity" and prevent the spread of cases, which reached a 25-year high in the U.S. earlier this year.

Newsom said he will sign the revised version if it reaches his desk.

The bill is aimed at stopping some doctors from selling exemptions, which supporters of the bill said has become a growing problem since the state ended non-medical exemptions in 2016.

New figures show the rate of kindergartners with permanent medical exemptions has quadrupled since the state banned personal exemptions, and more than 100 schools have medical exemption rates exceeding 10 per cent.

Lawmakers in other states have also been considering changes to confront the nation's highest number of cases in decades. eliminated religious and philosophical exemptions, while legislators ended a religious exemption.

Washington state ended most exemptions for the vaccine, though legislators in defeated a bill that would have made it harder for families to opt out.

Among provisions in the amended bill: Doctors would be barred from charging for filling out a medical exemption form or conducting a related medical examination. They would have to sign the forms under penalty of perjury.

doctors or registered nurses would review exemptions issued by local medical providers who issue five or more a year, or at schools with high exemption rates.

The state public health officer, who is a doctor, could revoke any that don't meet national guidelines.

Parents could appeal to an independent panel of doctors.

In addition to guidelines issued by federal medical authorities, officials could consider families' medical histories in allowing exemptions.

Supporters said the bill would permit exemptions for the less than 1 per cent of students who should avoid because they have a or impaired immunity from a liver problem, virus, or other conditions.

