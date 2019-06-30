Public well caves in Karnataka

A 200-year-old public well at Hiriyadka in Udupi district caved in, police sources said Sunday.

Onlookers watched with shock as the platform of the well collapsed on Friday.

Udupi tahsildar Pradeep Kurdekar reached the spot along with police and officials and ordered the closure of the well permanently.

The well, which has been catering to the drinking water needs of local residents, was closed within an hour after dumping 15 truckloads of soil.

Bommarabettu gram panchayat, where the well existed, will take a decision on digging a new well for the benefit of locals, Kurdekar said.

