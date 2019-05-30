Puducherry CM turns 72

V Narayanasamy turned 72 Thursday.

Leaders of different units of the ruling prayed to the presiding deity of the famous shrine of Manakula Vinayakar to bless the

Narayanasamy was not in the Union Territory as he was away in to attend the swearing-in of Narendra Modi as the

A Namassivayam led the partymen to drag the chariot at the seeking the Lord's blessings for the

R Kamalakannan and a host of legislators of the were among those who were present.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)