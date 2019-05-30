Puducherry CM turns 72

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy turned 72 Thursday.
Leaders of different units of the ruling Congress prayed to the presiding deity of the famous shrine of Manakula Vinayakar to bless the chief minister.
Narayanasamy was not in the Union Territory as he was away in Delhi to attend the swearing-in of Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister for the second successive term.
PCC leader and PWD Minister A Namassivayam led the partymen to drag the chariot at the Manakula Vinayakar temple seeking the Lord's blessings for the Chief Minister.
Education Minister R Kamalakannan and a host of legislators of the Congress were among those who were present.
