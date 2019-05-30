JUST IN
Business Standard

Silver futures ease on low demand

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Silver prices fell 0.54 per cent to Rs 36,091 per kg Thursday as participants reduced their exposure on low demand at the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver to be delivered in July contracts was trading lower by Rs 195, or 0.54 per cent, to Rs 36,091 per kg in a business turnover of 29,629 lots.

Similarly, the white metal for delivery in September contracts was down by Rs 155, or 0.42 per cent, at Rs 36,625 per kg in 3,404 lots.

Analysts attributed the weakness in silver prices at futures trade to cutting down of positions by participants to book profits at current levels.

Meanwhile, silver was trading 0.32 per cent higher at USD 14.37 an ounce in New York.

First Published: Thu, May 30 2019. 14:05 IST

