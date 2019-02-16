Pulwama terror attack: Mortal remains of CRPF jawan Kulwinder consigned to flames

People bid a tearful adieu to 26-year-old Kulwinder Singh, who was killed in the terror attack, as his mortal remains were consigned to flames with full state honours at his native village in the Bedi area here on Saturday.

The funeral pyre was lit by Kulwinder's father

Kulwinder, who was a in the CRPF, is survived by his father and mother.

At least 40 CRPF personnel were killed and five others injured Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in when a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in district.

Mortal remains of Kulwinder wrapped in the national flag were brought to his home in the morning.

Villagers, who thronged the house of the martyr to pay their last respects, sought strong action against

Heart-wrenching scenes were witnessed as his family members mourned. The fiance of Kulwinder, who was among the mourners, fainted when his body was brought home.

Darshan Singh, father of Kulwinder, was wearing his son's jacket while holding his photograph.

Seething with anger, villagers chanted 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and ' Murdabad' slogans when the mortal remains of Kulwinder was being taken for the final journey. Some among the mourners were carrying the national flag.

Shopkeepers of Bedi and Rupnagar market shut their shops to register their protest against the attack.

Kulwinder was to get married on November 8 this year and he was renovating his house.

He had left for his place of posting on February 10 after spending 10 days of his leave with the family.

He had joined the 92nd battalion of the CRPF in 2014.

Among those who attended the cremation included Rana K P Singh, spokesperson and former Daljit Singh Cheema, MLA Amarjit Singh Sandoa, CRPF DIG 84th battalion and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)